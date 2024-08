Photo : YONHAP News

The tropical night phenomenon has continued in Seoul for 27 days in a row, setting a new record for the longest streak of tropical nights in the city's history.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Saturday, Seoul saw its 27th consecutive tropical night between Friday and Saturday after the streak began on July 21.This breaks the previous record, making it the longest run since modern weather observations began in Seoul in 1907.In addition to Seoul, Busan experienced its 23rd consecutive tropical night, while Jeju marked its 33rd, both setting new records for the longest streak of tropical nights since meteorological observations began in their respective regions.A tropical night occurs when the minimum temperature remains above 25 degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following day.