Authorities to Enhance Quarantine, Monitoring against Mpox after WHO Emergency Notice

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities in South Korea will enhance quarantine and monitoring of mpox, an infection by the Monkeypox virus, after the World Health Organization(WHO) declared it as a public health emergency of international concern(PHEIC) for the second time in two years.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said an mpox risk assessment meeting involving the medical community and academic experts was held on Friday, for discussions on the virus' possible entry and response measures.Government officials and experts assessed that the domestic situation was manageable under the current quarantine system, agreeing not to reissue a related crisis alert lifted in May.Quarantine will be in place at arrival gates for direct flights from affected countries, with epidemiological investigators and public health doctors on site.The KDCA said as of August 9, there have been ten confirmed cases this year, a significant drop from 151 last year. Nine of this year's cases were domestic infections.