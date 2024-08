Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un continues field inspections in areas that suffered damage from recent floods, supervising the education of children from the affected regions to highlight the image of a leader who loves his people.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, Kim visited a temporary shelter in Pyongyang for students from the flooded areas the previous day to check up on ongoing preparations for their education.The KCNA said Kim observed a trial class and gifted the students with uniforms, stationary, school bags and shoes, before telling them to study hard and to take care of their health.The regime leader also ordered a program offering various hands-on experiences.Since major floods swept the provinces of North Pyongan, Jagang and Yanggang late last month, Kim has held on-site inspections twice, meeting with affected residents.