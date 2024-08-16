Leaders from S. Korea, US, Japan to Issue Joint Statement Marking 1st Anniv. of Camp David Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are set to issue a joint statement, marking the one-year anniversary of their historic trilateral summit at Camp David.A high-ranking official at Seoul's presidential office told Yonhap News on Saturday that the three-way statement is expected to outline the objective of the cooperative system, achievements from the past year, and understanding of issues in future cooperation.The leaders are also likely to seek ways for a stable sustainability of the trilateral cooperative system, especially ahead of upcoming leadership changes in both the U.S. and Japan.U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to declare their support and solidarity for President Yoon Suk Yeol's announcement of the "August 15 unification doctrine" on Liberation Day.While an official at Seoul's top office said no specific discussions are taking place, there is speculation that a regular trilateral summit, as agreed at Camp David, may be held during the second half of the year, possibly on the margins of annual multilateral forums in October.