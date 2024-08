Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily said trial removal of melted fuel from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant will begin as early as next Wednesday.According to Yomiuri Shimbun on Saturday, plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) has requested the Nuclear Regulation Authority for permission to use a necessary device, a 22-meter pole, from Wednesday. The NRA on Friday issued a certificate following an inspection of the device.The removal process, if proceeded as planned, would be the first of its kind since the 2011 quake and tsunami in northeastern Japan that severely damaged the Fukushima plant.Around 880 tons of fuel debris are estimated to remain in the plant's reactors One, Two and Three and even if TEPCO succeeds in the trial removal, no definite plan has been set for any future removal.The removal of melted fuel is regarded as the most challenging phase of decommissioning at the Fukushima plant, which Tokyo plans to complete by around 2051.