TASS: Official Says Trust between Leaders of Russia, N. Korea Reached New Heights

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official at Russia's foreign ministry said trust between the leaders of Russia and North Korea reached new heights during a ceremony marking Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule earlier this week.According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency on Friday, Ivan Zhelokhovtsev, director of the first Asia department at Moscow's foreign ministry, made the remarks at the ceremony held at the North Korean Embassy in Moscow.Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Pyongyang in June, Zhelokhovtsev said mutual trust between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hit an all-time high, revealing the horizon for opportunities to bolster bilateral ties and exchanges.The Russian official said a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed between the leaders has opened a new chapter in the history of their relations, stressing that two-way cooperation is developing in a successful and dynamic manner.Praising Pyongyang's unwavering support for the "special military operation" in Ukraine, the official expressed gratitude toward the regime for expressing solidarity for the Russian people, while criticizing the U.S. and other Western nations.