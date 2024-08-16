Simultaneous Natural Disasters Reported in Waters around Korean Peninsula amid Scorching Heat

Photo : YONHAP News

An uncommon series of simultaneous natural disasters have been reported in waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula amid the prolonged heat wave this summer.According to the National Institute of Fisheries Science, six natural disasters involving high water temperatures, jellyfish, red tide, cold pool, and hypoxic water mass have appeared concurrently around the country.A high water temperature of 31 degrees Celsius was reported at Hampyeong Bay in the Yellow Sea as of Wednesday, and 30 degrees along the western coast, eastern coast, and the southernmost island of Jeju.Rising water temperatures and climate conditions have led to a sudden increase in jellyfish, prompting authorities to issue an advisory alert in waters near Busan, Ulsan, the provinces of North Gyeongsang, Gangwon and South Jeolla against the heavily toxic Nomura's jellyfish.A hypoxic water mass was observed for the first time in six years in Cheonsu Bay along the west coast, while a cold pool advisory is in place for the central coast of the East Sea.Meanwhile, an advisory against red tide is in effect in waters off South Jeolla Province and an advance alert for waters off South Gyeongsang Province.