S. Korea, US, Japan Announce Joint Statement to Mark Camp David Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan have announced a joint statement to commemorate the first anniversary of the historic Camp David Summit, reaffirming their commitment to continued trilateral cooperation to jointly tackle regional challenges.In the joint statement on Sunday, President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida celebrated progress in their three-way cooperation since the first stand-alone historic summit at Camp David.The three leaders assessed that the principles on trilateral cooperation established at the Camp David summit serve as a roadmap for their unprecedented cooperation, and the three nations are working together to achieve their common goal of advancing regional and global security and prosperity.They vowed to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, remain aligned in their shared vision, and stand ready to meet the world's greatest challenges.The three leaders added that they stand by their commitment to consult on regional challenges, provocations and threats affecting our collective interests and security, stressing that they hold an unshakeable belief that the trilateral cooperation is indispensable for meeting today's challenges and will set the stage for a prosperous future.