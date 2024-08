Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Min-hee won the best performance award at the 77th Locarno International Film Festival.Kim was named the winner of the best performance award on Saturday at the awards ceremony in the Swiss city of Locarno, with her role in “Suyoocheon” or “By the Stream,” directed by Hong Sang-soo.In her acceptance speech, Kim expressed her gratitude to her lover Hong, saying that Hong made such a beautiful film and she loved his movies.The best performance awards were also given to four actors who starred in “Drowning Dry” jointly produced by Lithuania and Latvia.Held annually in Locarno, Switzerland, the Locarno Film Festival is one of six major international film festivals and is known for presenting artistic and experimental films.Last year, the festival reorganized the existing Best Actor and Best Actress awards into the gender-neutral Best Performance category.