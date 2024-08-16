S. Korea, US Set to Begin Ulchi Freedom Shield Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are set to begin their regular combined military exercise on Monday to enhance the joint defense posture against North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Sunday, the Ulchi Freedom Shield training will be held for eleven days from Monday, August 19 through the 29th.The JCS said the combined exercise will focus on responses to the North's weapons of mass destruction and utilize various assets to strengthen the allies' joint defense readiness and response capabilities.The allies plan to hold a total of 48 joint field trainings during the exercise, up ten from 38 in last year's exercise.In particular, the military plans to participate in the first-ever government's drill that simulates a nuclear attack by North Korea.During the exercise, the Army, Navy and Air Force plan to conduct various field trainings other than combined drills with the United States, including live-fire exercises.