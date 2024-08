Photo : YONHAP News

The government, presidential office and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) will hold a closed meeting on Sunday.The first such meeting since PPP chair Han Dong-hoon took office last month will take place at the prime minister's official residence in central Seoul on Sunday evening.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk and the PPP chair are likely to attend the meeting.The meeting is expected to discuss diverse issues, including support measures for low-income people in the continued heat wave and safety measures related to electric vehicles (EV) amid recent EV fires – issues in which the PPP has shown interest.The ruling camp may also discuss other bills closely related to people's livelihoods as the rival parties agreed to table those bills in the plenary parliamentary session set for August 28.