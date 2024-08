Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) is set to elect its new leadership on Sunday, with former Chairman Lee Jae-myung almost certain to win the race for a second term.The DP kicked off its national convention at 1 p.m. at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul in order to elect a new chair and five members of the party's Supreme Council.The new leadership will be elected based on the combined results of 17 rounds of primaries, a survey of the general public and online polls by party representatives, which will account for 56 percent, 30 percent and 14 percent, respectively.The outcome will be released after 6 p.m. Sunday.In the 17 rounds of primaries held from July 20 to Saturday, former DP chair Lee secured nearly 90 percent of the combined ballots cast by registered party members.Rep. Kim Min-seok is in the lead among eight candidates in the race to elect five Supreme Council members.