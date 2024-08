Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Lee Jae-myung was reelected as chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Sunday.Lee won a landslide victory in the race for party leadership against former interior minister Kim Doo-kwan and rookie politician Kim Ji-soo at a national convention at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.Lee secured 85-point-four percent of the votes, setting a new record for most votes in the DP’s chairmanship race, surpassing the 77-point-seven percent he won in his previous race in 2022.Kim Doo-kwan received 12-point-12 percent, and Kim Ji-soo garnered two-point-48 percent.Lee has become the first leader of the country’s liberal parties to be reelected since former President Kim Dae-jung, who was the leader of the National Congress for New Politics from September 1995 to January 2000.Also at the convention, Kim Min-seok, Jeon Hyun-hee, Han Jun-ho, Kim Byung-joo and Lee Un-ju were elected to serve in the party's Supreme Council.