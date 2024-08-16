S. Korea, US Kick off Ulchi Freedom Shield Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States kicked off their regular combined military exercise on Monday to enhance their joint defense posture against North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the Ulchi Freedom Shield training will be held from Monday through the 29th with increased field trainings.The allies plan to hold a total of 48 joint field trainings during the exercise, up ten from 38 in last year's event, with a sharp increase in the number of brigade-level training to 17 from four of last year.The JCS said the combined military exercise will focus on responses to North Korea's weapons of mass destruction, and utilize various assets in all domains to strengthen the allies' joint defense readiness and response capabilities.The JCS added that the military also plans to participate in the government's drill to enhance war readiness by department.During the exercise, the Army, Navy and Air Force will conduct various field trainings, including live-fire exercises.Along with the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, a four-day civil defense exercise will be held nationwide from Monday to check on contingency plans to prepare for war and other national emergency situations.