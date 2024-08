Photo : YONHAP News

Recovery works have been completed a day after a KTX bullet train derailed in the southeastern part of the country.Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) said on Monday that train operations on the Seoul-Busan line were normalized on Monday morning after the completion of recovery works.The derailment occurred at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday when a KTX train bound for Busan from Seoul was heading from Dongdaegu Station to Gyeongju Station. The train stopped near Gomo Station in Daegu as one of the wheels came off the track.The 384 passengers aboard the derailed train were arranged to transfer to a following train.However, due to the derailment, KTX trains had to use just one track in the section from Dongdaegu to Busan, and some trains were delayed for hours, causing inconvenience for passengers in the sweltering heat.