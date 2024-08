Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean baseball league set a new single-season attendance record on Sunday.According to the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO), the attendance for the 2024 season came to eight-million 475-thousand-664 as of Sunday afternoon, with about 91-thousand-500 tickets sold for five games on Sunday.With about 80 percent, or 573 games, played so far in the 2024 season, the attendance figure has already surpassed the previous record of eight-million 400-thousand-688 set in the entire 2017 season, covering 720 games.If the pace continues, this year's attendance is expected to surpass nine million or even ten million for the first time in KBO history.