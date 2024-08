Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Chairman Han Dong-hoon has welcomed the newly elected main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung’s proposal for talks.Han expressed his willingness to accept the proposal on Monday during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council meeting, congratulating Lee on his reelection.Han said that he hopes the two sides would set the date and venue for the talks as soon as possible, adding that he hopes the talks would produce substantial results on various issues linked to people’s livelihoods.Lee offered to hold separate bilateral talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol and Han after securing his reelection at the DP’s national convention on Sunday.Lee proposed that Han and he discuss a bill calling for a special counsel probe into a controversial military report on the death of a young Marine last year.