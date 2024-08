Photo : YONHAP News

The new leadership of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) visited the Seoul National Cemetery on Monday.DP chair Lee Jae-myung visited the cemetery along with floor leader Park Chan-dae and the new five members of the party’s Supreme Council.When asked about the priority tasks for his new DP leadership, Lee said that stopping the tyrannical rule of the Yoon Suk Yeol government appears to have become the most important task, adding that taking care of people’s livelihoods is also an important task.Regarding plans for the future, the DP chair said he would persuade the government and the ruling party to identify policy tasks that will help improve people’s livelihoods.Lee added that cash handouts to support people’s livelihoods could be the most important task.Lee was reelected as DP chairman on Sunday at the party's national convention, after securing 85-point-four percent of the votes.