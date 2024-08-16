Yoon Calls for Strengthening Readiness against N. Korea’s 'Gray Zone' Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Monday that anti-state forces threatening the country’s liberal democracy system are active everywhere in society, calling for strengthening readiness against North Korea’s “gray zone” provocations.Yoon made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting, saying that in case of war, North Korea will mobilize those anti-state forces from the early stage to increase national confusion and divide the people through violence, public opinion manipulation, and propaganda activities.Yoon called for active measures to block the division and increase the public’s resolve to resist, instructing the government to strengthen responses to North Korea's “gray zone” provocations, such as the spread of disinformation, fake news and cyberattacks.President Yoon stressed that social infrastructure, such as transportation, communications, electricity, and water supply, as well as key national facilities, including nuclear power plants, must maintain their functions even in wartime.Yoon ordered the government to produce thorough measures to protect these facilities and strengthen response training.The president issued the order as South Korea and the United States kicked off their annual combined military exercise on Monday to enhance their joint defense posture against North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.