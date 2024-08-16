Fresh Records for Longest Streak of Tropical Nights Set Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

Fresh records for the longest streak of tropical nights have been set around the country.Between Sunday and Monday, Seoul experienced its 29th consecutive tropical night, setting an all-time record, while Busan saw its 25th straight topical night and Jeju marked its 35th.Amid heat wave alerts in place nationwide, daytime highs are expected to rise by one or two degrees Celsius compared to Sunday, with Monday's temperatures set to peak at 35 degrees in Seoul, Daejeon, and Daegu, and 34 degrees in Gangneung, Jeonju, and Gwangju.Meanwhile, Typhoon Jongdari, the year's ninth typhoon which has formed over waters west of Japan's Okinawa, is forecast to move its way northward towards the Yellow Sea, before weakening to a tropical depression by early Wednesday.Starting Tuesday, Jeju Island and some of the southern parts of the nation are expected to be affected by the typhoon. As a result, rain will begin to fall in Jeju, as well as the coast along South Gyeongsang Province, from Tuesday, with the central region also expected to see some rain by Tuesday afternoon.Occasional rain is in the forecast nationwide through Thursday. While this could lead to a slight easing of the scorching heat during the day, tropical nights are expected to continue, with overnight temperatures remaining above 25 degrees Celsius.