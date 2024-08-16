DP Chief: Purpose of Politics to Address, Handle People's Livelihoods

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly reelected main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung said on Monday that the purpose of politics is to address and handle issues concerning people's livelihoods.Presiding over the first Supreme Council meeting since being reelected on Sunday, Lee said he intends to open a new path forward by collecting public aspirations and expectations, stressing that the time has come to generate results.Pledging to consult with the government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on policies aimed at enhancing people's livelihoods, the DP chief listed a "basic social vision" in preparation for an era of artificial intelligence(AI) and major energy transition.Lee, who had proposed a meeting with PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, anticipated the two sides to have frank discussions on livelihood issues and state affairs, adding that he has ordered his chief of staff to arrange working-level consultations.The DP leader, who is also seeking to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol, urged the administration to pay attention to the public's feelings regarding historical disputes with Japan, and to immediately take stern measures if deemed necessary.The call was made in response to recent remarks by the presidential office's first deputy director of national security Kim Tae-hyo, who questioned whether pressuring Tokyo to apologize for its colonial-era atrocities would bring out sincerity or be helpful toward bilateral ties.