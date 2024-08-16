Gov't, PPP to Announce Safety Measures to Prevent EV Fires

Photo : KBS News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) will jointly announce safety measures this month aimed at preventing fires sparked by electric vehicles(EVs).At a PPP Supreme Council meeting on Monday, party policy chief Kim Sang-hoon said the expected measures drawn up with the government, such as a system to prevent battery overcharging and battery record management, will be announced in addressing growing public anxiety.The government and the ruling party have agreed to swiftly put forth such measures, following a big fire at an apartment complex in Incheon early this month due to an EV explosion.As for a special bill on the semiconductor industry, which the PPP is expected to adopt as a party platform, the policy chief said his party is in the process of collecting opinions from related government ministries.Kim said some support measures that are being prepared include enhancing state tax credit on investments, establishing a control tower to provide the state support, and reinforcing punishment against leak of information on key technologies.