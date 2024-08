Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL), the operator of South Korea's bullet train KTX, announced additional compensation on top of delayed compensation by regulation, after trains were delayed due to Sunday's derailment on the Seoul-Busan line.According to KORAIL on Monday, the additional compensation includes payouts to cover passengers' cab fares generated in the surcharge hours and a full refund of ticket fare for trains delayed by two hours or more.Passengers can get their fares from cab rides or other alternative means of transportation back by submitting their ticket and receipt.Those who traveled on trains that were delayed for at least two hours can receive their credit card payment refunds without a separate application. Others who paid with cash can apply online or offline within a year.Also, passengers who had purchased a seat-designated ticket, but had to travel standing up, will be eligible for a 50-percent refund of their ticket price.