Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Han Dong-hoon and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung will sit down for talks at the National Assembly on Sunday.The PPP disclosed the planned meeting via a press release while the DP also unveiled the upcoming gathering via a briefing.Sunday will mark the first time for Han and Lee to hold official talks.However, both parties have yet to reach agreements on specific topics of discussions and who will sit in on the meeting.The announcement comes a day after Lee was reelected as chairman of the DP.