KMA to Launch Protests Seeking to Oust Gov't if Nursing Act Legislation is Pursued

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) says if the government and ruling camp fail to stop the legislation of the Nursing Act by Thursday, it will mobilize all means to launch demonstrations seeking to oust the current government.KMA president Lim Hyun-taek unveiled the plan during a news conference in Seoul on Monday as ruling and opposition parties are set to handle next Wednesday a bill on legislating the Nursing Act which is aimed at improving working conditions for nurses by stipulating their roles and responsibilities.Claiming that the government hastily expanded the admissions quota of medical schools, Lim urged the government and the National Assembly to replace the ministers and vice ministers of health and education who he cited as the figures that had caused the current disruption in medical services.The KMA chief also called on the government and parliament to shed light on how the government came to pursue the expansion of the quota for medical school admissions by two-thousand.