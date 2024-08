Photo : YONHAP News

Police are conducting a third round of joint investigations with the National Forensic Service(NFS) on a fire that occurred at an apartment complex in Incheon after an electric vehicle(EV) burst into flames.Police and NFS officials began analyzing on Monday morning the battery of the Mercedes-Benz EV which set alight while being parked at the complex’s underground parking garage.Authorities confirmed that the battery of the said vehicle was manufactured by China’s Farasis Energy.As part of their investigations, Incheon police said they had summoned for questioning on Sunday a resident who had first witnessed the EV fire on August 1 and had called 119 emergency services.Police also questioned the vehicle owner who said that their car had undergone regular maintenance last year and had no problems with the vehicle until the day of the fire.