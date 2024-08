Photo : KBS News

The presidential office says nothing has been decided on a proposal by main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung to sit down for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol.An official of the top office gave the response on Monday with regard to Lee's proposal in a news conference the previous day shortly after he was reelected the party chair.In making the proposal, Lee had said the biggest obligation of politics is to take care of people’s lives and give people hope.The presidential official added that Yoon’s senior secretary for political affairs tried, to no avail, to contact the DP chair several times to deliver a congratulatory orchid in the name of the president.