US Approves $3.5 Bln Sale of Apache Helicopters to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has approved the sale of up to 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal worth three-point-five billion U.S. dollars.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency(DSCA), under the U.S. Department of Defense, announced the approval in a statement on Monday, saying that the State Department gave the green light to the potential government-to-government Foreign Military Sale(FMS).The DSCA said that South Korea requested the purchase of up to 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, 72 T700-GE-701D engines, and 36 AN/ASQ-170 modernized target acquisition indicators.The DSCA said that the sale will improve “the security of a major ally” that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region.The statement also said that the proposed sale will improve South Korea’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force capable of deterring adversaries and participating in regional operations.