Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Jongdari is rapidly heading north toward South Korea and is forecast to reach southern waters in the Yellow Sea by Tuesday night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the ninth typhoon of the year is expected to pass waters west of Jeju Island at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday and reach the southern waters in the Yellow Sea at night.The typhoon is forecast to continue to move its way northward in the Yellow Sea before weakening into a tropical depression by midnight.With the storm approaching fast, a typhoon advisory is in place for the waters south of Jeju Island.Jeju Island and South Jeolla Province will begin feeling the effects of the typhoon on Tuesday.Rain is forecast nationwide on Wednesday. Over 100 millimeters of rain is expected for Jeju Island, southern and western coastal areas, and Mount Jiri through Wednesday.