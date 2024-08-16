US Democratic Party 2024 Platform Reaffirms US Commitment to Allies

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Democratic Party has reaffirmed its commitment to its allies and partners in the new party platform released ahead of the presidential election in November.Released on Sunday before the start of the four-day Democratic National Convention, the platform stressed that upholding U.S. values at home and abroad requires working alongside its allies.The platform accused former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of worsening U.S. relations with its allies and making the country less safe by emboldening authoritarian regimes.The party highlighted that President Joe Biden will never turn back on the U.S.’ alliances or fail to stand up for human rights and democracy around the world and at home.The platform also said that the U.S. has and will stand by its allies, especially South Korea, against North Korea's provocations, including its illegal build-up of missile capabilities.However, the 2024 document made no mention of the U.S.' pursuit of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, unlike the 2020 version.