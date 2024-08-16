S. Korea, US Begin 120-Hour Continuous Air Drill as Part of UFS Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are conducting an air drill to perform multi-domain operational capabilities as part of the combined Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises, which kicked off on Monday.According to South Korea’s Air Force on Tuesday, the allied Air Forces plan to carry out the drill continuously for 120 hours over five days, concluding on Friday, with a record two-thousand sorties aimed at enhancing their wartime operational capabilities.The training, which began on Monday, will involve some 200 aircraft, including F-15Ks, FA-50s, and KF-16s from the 11th, 16th, and 20th Fighter Wings of the South Korean Air Force, as well as F-16s and A-10s from the 8th and 51st Fighter Wings of the U.S. Air Force.South Korea’s Air Force said that in the past, only one fighter wing from each nation participated in 24-hour drills, and that this year it will be the first time multiple fighter wings are involved simultaneously.During the exercise, the allies will test wartime air missions and verify their ability to carry out multi-domain air operations.