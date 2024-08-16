Court Freezes Assets, Receivables of Another Qoo10 Affiliate Interpark Commerce

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has frozen the assets and receivables held by Interpark Commerce, another e-commerce platform affiliate of the Singapore-based Qoo10 Group, which is at the center of a major liquidity crisis.The Seoul Bankruptcy Court said it has issued a preservation order and a comprehensive prohibition against the domestic online platform as of 5 p.m. on Monday.The court said the measures are aimed at preventing unfairness between interested parties, managerial disorder, and complications in the restructuring of debtors.Interpark Commerce, which also operates the online shopping platform AK Mall, filed for rehabilitation and an autonomous restructuring support(ARS) program last Friday. Meanwhile, a closed-door hearing with the company's chief is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday.The court on Tuesday also appointed a chief restructuring officer(CRO) for the ARS program of Qoo10's other affiliates, TMON and WeMakePrice, to offer counseling on their rehabilitation and restructuring, and to assist in preparing their self-help plans.