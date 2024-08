Photo : YONHAP News

The government will look into establishing a license system for general practitioners who have not completed specialized medical training, as part of state medical reforms.At a press briefing on Tuesday, the health ministry said the current license system, introduced in 1962, has been inadequate in guaranteeing autonomy in one's capability to treat patients.In 2013, around 12 percent of those that earned the state medical license after completing medical school began working as general practitioners, while that proportion rose to 16 percent in 2021.The ministry said the adoption of the general license system will be considered in connection to reinforcing clinical training.The government also plans to enhance specialized training, such as expanding the current one-year intern period, and to establish a dialogue channel between doctors and patients to secure a safety net against medical accidents.