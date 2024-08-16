Authorities Activate Level 1 Emergency Posture as Typhoon Jongdari Moves Northward

Photo : KBS News

As Typhoon Jongdari, the ninth typhoon of the year, is forecast to reach the southern part of the Yellow Sea by Tuesday night, authorities have activated a Level One emergency posture.According to the interior ministry, the emergency posture was activated at 8 a.m. with the typhoon projected to impact weather conditions on the Korean Peninsula from Tuesday.Authorities also raised the nation's crisis alert level from "attention" to "caution," as interior minister Lee Sang-min urged relevant ministries and agencies to thoroughly prepare for the typhoon to minimize damage.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the typhoon is forecast to reach waters approximately 90 kilometers west from Jeju's Seogwipo area by 6 p.m., before weakening to a tropical depression by around 12:00 a.m. Wednesday as it moves northward.Precipitation due to the tropical depression is expected on Wednesday in most parts of the country, with up to 100 millimeters on Jeju and the southern regions, and up to 80 millimeters in the southern Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong provinces.