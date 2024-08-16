Driver Behind Deadly City Hall Station Accident Indicted

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office announced Tuesday that it had indicted the driver behind the deadly accident near Seoul City Hall last month.The driver, identified by the surname Cha, was indicted on charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning Settlement of Traffic Accidents after driving in the wrong direction and crashing into a group of pedestrians.The accident led to the death of nine pedestrians and injured five others. Cha has been detained since late last month after a court issued a pretrial detention warrant.The prosecution, which formed a special investigation team to look into the case, said that it had determined that the accident was not caused by sudden unintended acceleration, but due to Cha accidentally stepping on the accelerator pedal.The prosecution has called for a provision to hand down heavier penalties for traffic accidents resulting in multiple deaths, as the maximum sentence under current law is five years in prison.