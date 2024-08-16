Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Typhoon Jongdari to Pass Waters West of Jeju Tuesday Night

Written: 2024-08-20 15:33:45Updated: 2024-08-20 15:51:28

Typhoon Jongdari to Pass Waters West of Jeju Tuesday Night

Photo : KBS News

Typhoon Jongdari is rapidly heading north toward South Korea and is forecast to reach southern waters in the Yellow Sea by Tuesday night.
  
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the ninth typhoon of the year is expected to pass waters west of Jeju Island at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday and reach the southern waters in the Yellow Sea later at night.
  
The typhoon is forecast to continue to move its way northward in the Yellow Sea before weakening into a tropical depression by midnight.
  
As the storm approaches, Jeju Island is experiencing increased rainfall and stronger winds. A typhoon advisory has been in effect for all lands and waters of Jeju since 2 p.m.
 
Rain is forecast nationwide on Wednesday. Over 100 millimeters of rain is expected for Jeju Island, southern and western coastal areas, and Mount Jiri through Wednesday.
  
In response to the typhoon, the interior ministry activated a Level One emergency posture, while raising the nation's crisis alert level from "attention" to "caution."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >