Photo : YONHAP News

Tropical nights are forecast to persist through the end of August after Seoul saw a record-long 30 days of consecutive tropical nights.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the capital experienced 30 straight tropical nights since July 21. Incheon reported 28 consecutive tropical nights, while the southeastern port city of Busan recorded 26.With heat wave alerts remaining in effect across most parts of the country on Tuesday, temperatures in the western regions are rising further due to southeasterly winds brought by the approaching Typhoon Jongdari.Although the typhoon is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday night, rain is expected in the central region, temporarily bringing down temperatures.However, a warm high-pressure system and elevated sea temperatures are expected to push mercury levels back up to between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius starting Thursday.