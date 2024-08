Photo : KBS News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has announced the results of a public survey regarding the establishment of a national symbol near the Gwanghwamun area.The survey was conducted amid controversy over Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon's proposal in June to install a large 100-meter flagpole for the national flag, the Taegeukgi, at Gwanghwamun Plaza.Of the over 500 opinions collected, 59 percent supported the proposal, while 40 percent opposed it.Two-hundred-and-15 respondents, or 41 percent, said the Taegeukgi was an appropriate symbol, followed by eleven who mentioned the national flower, the Mugunghwa.With the project aimed at embodying the values of freedom and peace and connecting the nation's past and future, the city government plans to hold a public design contest next month and then begin basic design work in December, with construction set to begin in September 2025.