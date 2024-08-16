Gov't, PPP to Expand 'Onnuri' Gift Certificate Issuance to Record Level Next Yr.

Photo : KBS News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) have agreed to expand the issuance of "onnuri" regional gift certificates to a record level next year in a bid to revitalize domestic consumption.At a bilateral meeting to discuss the 2025 budget on Tuesday, the two sides agreed to issue certificates totaling five-point-five trillion won, or around four-point-one billion U.S. dollars. The number of business types that had been excluded from the certificate use will be reduced from the current 40 to 28.To address the nation's chronic low birth rate, the ruling camp plans to increase public transportation card discounts for families with at least two children.The two sides also agreed to increase state subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles(EVs) and chargers equipped with fire prevention devices in efforts to enhance fire safety involving EVs.Meanwhile, rival political parties continue to clash over the handling of pending livelihood bills, with the PPP calling for a vote on the most urgent bills at a plenary session on August 28.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), for its part, criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol's veto of a parliament-passed bill on universal livelihood recovery payouts, but expressed an intent to pass as many livelihood bills as possible during the current extra session.