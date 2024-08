Photo : YONHAP News

The number of employees in their 20s is decreasing at major companies, while the number of employees in their 50s or older is increasing, showing an aging trend in the workplace.According to corporate tracker Leaders Index on Tuesday, an analysis of 123 companies nationwide that disclosed the status of employees by age group between 2021 and 2023 showed that the number of young employees has decreased.During the period, the number of employees under 30 decreased by five-thousand-844, while the number of employees 50 and over increased by 27-thousand-424.Leaders Index assessed that the trend is due to the change in the population structure due to the effects of the low birth rate and the aging society.It also cited the change in corporate hiring methods, shifting from large-scale open recruitment to experience-based hiring, leading to fewer entry-level jobs.