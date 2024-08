Photo : YONHAP News

The culture ministry and the Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) will offer various discounts on lodging services in the country ahead of next month's Chuseok thanksgiving holiday.According to the ministry on Tuesday, the "Lodging Sale Festa" starting August 27 features distribution of 200-thousand discount coupons for lodging facilities outside the capital region.One coupon per person will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. on August 27 via online channels operated by participating travel agencies.The coupons can be used at lodging facilities outside Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon between September 9 and October 13.Reservations for lodging services priced at least 70-thousand won, or around 53 U.S. dollars, will be eligible for a 30-thousand-won discount, and a 20-thousand-won discount for reservations of between 20-thousand and 70-thousand won.