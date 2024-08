Photo : KBS News

Kim Bok-hyung, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court, has been nominated as a Constitutional Court justice.The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that Chief Justice Jo Hee-de nominated Kim to succeed Justice Lee Eun-ae, who is set to retire next month.The Supreme Court described Kim as a "female justice with extensive legal knowledge and outstanding judicial practice," adding that she "possesses professional legal knowledge of the Constitution with the capacity for rational and fair judgment."Kim has worked at the Seoul High Court, Suwon High Court and the Seoul Central District Court, devoting nearly 30 years to judicial duties.With her appointment, the number of female Constitutional Court justices will remain at three.She will be appointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol following a National Assembly hearing. However, unlike Supreme Court justices, Constitutional Court justices do not require parliamentary approval.