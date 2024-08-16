Patriots Ministry Determining Whether Civic Group Violated Political Neutrality

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs says it is trying to determine whether the civic group, the Heritage of Korean Independence, violated political neutrality during a ceremony it organized to mark Liberation Day last Thursday.A ministry official said Tuesday that the ministry is trying to verify details over some 100 opposition lawmakers taking part in the ceremony and facts about an official of the group demanding that President Yoon Suk Yeol step down.The civic group, which represents the nation's independence fighters and their descendants and is a public organization in accordance with the nation’s patriots and veterans laws, held a ceremony separate to that of the government on commemorating Liberation Day.Under the group’s articles of association, the group cannot engage in any political activity, including supporting or opposing a certain political party or candidate.The Heritage of Korean Independence said being criticized for being political is in itself political, adding that it does not want its arguments to become political issues.The organization added that it has thoroughly maintained its political neutrality and that it had repeatedly asked opposition lawmakers to not come to the venue of the group’s ceremony. On its senior official’s remarks regarding the president, the group said the official had not been speaking for the group and had made the comment spontaneously.