Photo : KBS News

The country’s largest doctors’ group has denounced the government’s plan to consider introducing a license system for general practitioners.Spokesperson for the Korean Medical Association Choi Anna unveiled such a stance on Tuesday during a briefing, saying the government is blocking the creation of doctors needed immediately on site.At a press briefing on Tuesday, the health ministry said it will mull the adoption of the general license system as the current license system, introduced in 1962, has been inadequate in guaranteeing autonomy in one's capability to treat patients.Currently, those who acquire the state medical license after completing medical school can work as general practitioners but under the envisioned license system, one will be able to work as a general practitioner only after completing clinical training.