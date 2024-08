Photo : KBS News

Typhoon Jongdari is moving northward from waters some 100 kilometers southwest of Seogwipo city on Jeju Island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, a special typhoon advisory is in place for waters off Jeju and rain of between ten and 30 millimeters is falling in the Gangwon and Chungcheong provinces as well as many southern regions.The weather agency forecast that more than 100 millimeters of downpour will pound Jeju’s mountainous areas and southern coastal areas through Wednesday.Southern regions are set to see between 30 and 80 millimeters of rain.Jeju and southern coastal areas are forecast to be pounded with between 30 and 50 millimeters of rain per hour while remaining parts of the country will see 30 millimeters of rain per hour.Southern coastal regions and Jeju are also expected to see strong winds blowing 20 to 30 meters per second.