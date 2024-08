Photo : KBS News

Police have launched an investigation into online shopping mall Allets, which has caused sellers to suffer payment delays after it suddenly announced that it would close shop.The Seoul Seongdong Police Station said on Tuesday that it received a dozen complaints the previously day against the head of Interstella which operates the shopping mall.According to the police, the complaints were filed by consumers and sellers on the platform, adding that more complaints are continuously coming in.Last Friday, Allets announced in a post on its web site that it will be suspending services from August 31 due to what it termed “inevitable business conditions.”