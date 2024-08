Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Jongdari has weakened to a tropical depression, but heavy rains and strong winds are expected nationwide on Wednesday due to lingering rain clouds from the storm.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), more than 100 millimeters of heavy rain will pound the central region on Wednesday, with torrential downpours of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour forecast for the capital region, inland areas of Gangwon Province, and South Chungcheong Province.The southern regions are set to see between ten and 60 millimeters of rain, while Jeju Island will see between five to 40 millimeters.Strong winds are also anticipated in western coastal areas of the central region during the rainfall.Residents in the western coastal areas of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province should exercise caution, as sea levels may rise significantly, with storm and tidal wave advisories in effect.