Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to extend fuel tax cuts by two months until October in response to fluctuations in global oil prices amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.Finance minister Choi Sang-mok announced the decision on Wednesday during a meeting with economy ministers, noting that rising tensions in the Middle East have increased volatility in global oil prices, which may place additional strain on people's livelihoods.As a result, the current 20 percent fuel tax cut on gasoline and the 30 percent discount on diesel and liquefied petroleum gas(LPG) will remain in place through October 31.The country had previously applied a 25 percent and a 37 percent cut on gasoline and diesel prices, respectively, but the ministry decided to reduce these rates to 20 percent and 30 percent in July, with the cuts originally set to expire at the end of this month.