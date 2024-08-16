Menu Content

Pres. Office: Foreign Labor May Address Declining Working Age Population

Written: 2024-08-21 12:23:03Updated: 2024-08-21 14:29:07

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has suggested that increasing foreign labor could be one potential solution to address the long-term issue of the shrinking working-age population in the nation due to the low birth rate.

On a KBS radio program on Wednesday, You Hye-mi, senior presidential secretary for population policy, stressed the need to consider measures to better utilize and attract foreign workers, beyond the existing employment permit system.

Referring to a recent pilot project in Seoul that brought domestic helpers from the Philippines, You said the initiative is intended to help ease the burden on working mothers by helping them balance childrearing and work while reducing childcare cost.

As the population is forecast to drop by 30 percent by 2072, You said it is a crucial time for the nation to seek ways to secure future competitiveness, adding that current challenges include overpopulation in the capital area, soaring housing prices, and the financial strain of children’s private education.

The senior secretary said she expected to see the birth rate make a rally in the long term once an environment is created that supports better work-family balance and improves related systems.
