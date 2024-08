Photo : YONHAP News

The main delegation of South Korean athletes competing in the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games has departed for the French capital.At a ceremony before their departure from Incheon International Airport on Wednesday, head of mission Bae Dong-hyun praised the athletes as "heroes" and encouraged them to fully enjoy their experience in Paris without regret.A total of 83 athletes will compete in 17 sporting events during the Paralympics, which run from August 28 to September 8.Team Korea has set a goal to win at least five gold medals and secure a 20th place finish in the medal rankings.